Israeli Labor Party to Join Coalition Government with Two Ministries

Leader of Israeli Blue and White Party Benny Gantz and Labour Chief Amir Peretz signed a coalition deal with the Labor party on Friday, Israeli media reported.

According to the agreement, Peretz himself is to serve as the economy and industry minister in the new coalition government, while Labor MK Itzik Shmuli is to become the welfare minister.

מצטרפים לממשלת אחדות שיוויונית, מפלגת העבודה חוזרת למנהיגות הלאומית. החלטנו להצטרף לממשלת אחדות שוויונית עם רוטציה ובעוד שנה וחצי אנו נהיה שותפים לכניסתו של בני גנץ לתפקיד ראש הממשלה ה- 13 של מדינת ישראל. כי כמו שאמרנו – אצלנו בני אדם לפני הכל.https://t.co/MIxLtglHwU — עמיר פרץ (@amirperetz) April 21, 2020

Israeli Labor party didn’t participate in the Israeli government since 2013.

However, the Labor member Merav Michaeli refused to join the coalition.

In an article she wrote for Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Michaeli described her party’s participation in the government as a “final suicide”.

The Labor party only won three seats in the last Israeli general elections and according to a recent poll, if an election was held now, it would not pass the electoral threshold.

