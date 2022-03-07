Israeli Lawmaker Ben-Gvir Waves Gun at Palestinian Youths

A far-right Israeli Knesset member waved his gun in the faces of young Palestinians on Sunday near Al-Aroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

Itamar Ben-Gvir was traveling on illegal settlement road route 60 in the occupied Palestinian territory when Palestinians reportedly threw stones at Jewish settlers’ cars. The MK left his vehicle and aimed his gun at them.

This is the second occasion that Ben-Gvir has waved his gun at Palestinians. He did the same in Jerusalem when he attacked a Palestinian man and threatened to shoot him in a parking lot.

Many Palestinian civilians suffocated during clashes with the occupation forces in Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. Clashes erupted with the IOF, which closed the main gate of the camp's entrance. pic.twitter.com/Jqavoft2GC — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) March 6, 2022

In a provocative move, Ben-Gvir also set up a tent in front of a Palestinian house under threat of eviction in Sheikh Jarrah last month.

All Jewish settlements are illegal under international law. Despite its daily violations and contempt for international law, including the crime of apartheid, the international community refuses to hold Israel to account. This is in stark contrast to the speed at which sanctions have been applied against Russia and Russian individuals for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)