Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian Boy near Jerusalem

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was killed on Sunday night by Israeli army gunfire in the town of Abu Dis, near the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to sources, Yamen Jaffal was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in cold blood. Israeli soldiers, who prevented Palestinian medics from approaching him, took his body away and only later informed the Palestinian side that he was dead.

Another Palestinian teenager murdered by the Israeli #OccupationArmy in Abu Dis, Jerusalem. Yaman Nafez Jaffal was 16 years old. He will never grow older. Stop #IsraeliCrimes. pic.twitter.com/Ftw4CPpwDR — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) March 6, 2022

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and soldiers in the town, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets causing several suffocation cases among the Palestinians.

Earlier on Sunday, a young Palestinian identified as Kareem Jamal Qawasmi, 19, was also shot dead by Israeli occupation forces at Bab Hutta neighborhood in the old city of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)