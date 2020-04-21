Israeli Military Vehicles Enter Northern Gaza, Raze Land

April 21, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli military vehicles infiltrated Gaza borders. (Photo: File)

Israeli military vehicles today infiltrated the northern Gaza border fence east of Jabalya and razed land, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Several vehicles breached the border fence, went dozens of meters into Gaza and razed land, then fired guns in the air before returning into the Israeli side of the fence.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers opened live fire and shot teargas at Palestinian farmers attending to their lands in Khuzaa town, east of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis.

Palestinian farmers were forced to flee the area before anyone was hurt.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

