Palestinian Health Ministry Receives Medical Aid from China

The Palestinian Ministry of Health today received a package of medical assistance provided by the Chinese government to help confront the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Alkaila, thanked China for the aid and said that the package includes clothes, goggles, and face masks used by medical teams dealing with suspected cases of the virus, in addition to laboratory materials used for detecting the virus.

#Coronavirus Watch in Mideast, April 20: https://t.co/Qk8sxit0m4

–Turkey's confirmed cases soar past 90,000 as deaths hit 2,140

–Iran's infections reach 83,505 amid continued slowdown

–COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia top 10,000

–Iraq, Palestine receive medical aid from China pic.twitter.com/M6vUa8Cmj0 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 20, 2020

Alkaila pointed out that Chinese support is not only ed to aid but also health teams in Palestine and China exchange expertise through periodic video conferences.

The Chinese Ambassador to Palestine stressed his country’s support for Palestine, noting that this package will not be the last, as more packages will follow soon.

#Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye lauded #China for providing emergency medical aid that helps enhance #Palestine's efficiency in fighting #COVID19.“Palestine can be more efficient in testing for the virus as a result of the Chinese aid”, Ishtaye wrote on his Facebook pic.twitter.com/2BQ3l0v5pi — Economic Daily, China (@EDNewsChina) April 15, 2020

While no new coronavirus cases were reported in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, more than 11,500 Palestinians remain until now in quarantine, Alkaila said today.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)