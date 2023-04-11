Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Injure Two Palestinians near Nablus

Two Palestinians were injured on Tuesday by Israeli gunfire in the village of Deir el-Hatab, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that medical crews moved a Palestinian youth to the Rafidia hospital after Israeli forces shot him in the shoulder with live bullets.

According to Jibril, Israeli forces were preventing medical staff from approaching the other injured Palestinians.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians have intensified since Netanyahu took power in December at the head of a coalition government that includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

The latest casualty was a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager shot during an Israeli military raid in a refugee camp near Jericho.

So far this year, at least 96 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.

