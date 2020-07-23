Israeli Military Vehicles Infiltrate Northern Gaza Border, Raze Farmland

Israeli military vehicles today infiltrated the Gaza border near the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northern besieged enclave and razed farmlands, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Three military tanks and two bulldozers advanced for dozens of meters into the borderline town, razing farmlands and piling earth mounds.

Israeli occupation forces regularly breach the Gaza borders to destroy the land and build dirt mounds as part of creating a buffer zone along the borders not accessible to Palestinians.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)