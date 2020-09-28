Israeli Minister: Arabs are Cause of Coronavirus Outbreak in Israel

September 28, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn. (Photo: File)

Arab citizens and ultra-Orthodox Jews are the cause of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said on Saturday.

“Recent demonstrations in Tel Aviv are not the cause of the spread of the coronavirus, the virus broke out among the Haredi and Arab resident communities, but it has now spread across the entire country,” Nissenkorn told Channel 12.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 8,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, authorities announced ten new deaths as a result of the disease.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*