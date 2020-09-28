Jewish Settler Brutally Assaults Palestinian Farmer near Nablus

A Palestinian farmer was attacked by an armed Israeli settler whilst tending his land in the occupied West Bank.

The settler, who is also the security guard of the illegal Yitzhar settlement, is accused of attacking farmer Usama Hamdan, leaving him with bruises so severe it landed him in hospital.

The attack happened in the Asira Al-Qiblya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Earlier this month a group of gun-wielding settlers attacked a group of Palestinian construction workers in Nablus.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

