Israeli Minister Visits Morocco, Signs Three Transportation Deals

May 30, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev arrived in Morocco and signed three transportation deals. (Photo: Morocco Intelligence TW Page)

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev arrived in Morocco on Monday, met with her counterpart Mohamed Abdeljalil and signed three transportation deals, Israeli media reported.

The deals are reportedly aimed at facilitating exchanges between Israel and the North African country.

According to Israeli news website i24, the deals are related to the recognition of driver’s licenses, the strengthening of maritime trade relations and road safety.

“The series of bilateral agreements signed, relating to the maritime, land and air domains, will make it possible to strengthen cooperation between Israel and Morocco,” Regev said.

“The Abraham Accords will also allow Morocco to be a bridge between Israel and African countries in all possible areas of development,” she added in reference to the US-brokered normalisation pact that saw Tel Aviv build relations with a number of Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*