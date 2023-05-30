Jewish Settler Killed in Shooting Operation in Occupied West Bank

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

A Jewish settler was shot and killed in an attack in the Occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Army Radio said the attack took place close to the illegal Hermesh settlement near the occupied Palestinian city of Tulkarm. The radio did not mention the settler’s name but said he was in his thirties.

Israeli forces reportedly launched a manhunt for the attacker.

According to Al-Arabiya, “a Palestinian armed group linked to (the) Fatah faction claimed responsibility” for the attack.

According to Palestinian figures, around 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year.

(PC, MEMO)