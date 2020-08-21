Israeli MK Calls for Long-term Military Aggression against Gaza (VIDEO)

The Chairman of the Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, MK Avi Dichter of the Likud Party, has called for a long military aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must prepare for it [military operation] to destroy the group’s infrastructure because unfortunately the issue of Gaza cannot be solved politically,” Dichter, who is also the former head of the Shin Bet, said.

Earlier, Israel’s Kan channel said within the next 48 hours, Israel will know if it was on its way to a new round of escalation with the besieged enclave.

The Palestine Chronicle just obtained this footage (photos and video) from #Israel’s most recent bombardment of the town of #KhanYounis, in besieged #Gaza on Thursday night. (Photos and Video: Supplied by Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza) pic.twitter.com/4Dxtg8qivR — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) August 20, 2020

According to the channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his threats to assassinate leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Adding that Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that “Hamas is playing with fire” claiming that he will work to change the equation and direct “fire against it”.

For the tenth day straight, Israeli occupation forces carried out repeated night-time strikes on sites throughout the besieged Gaza Strip, spreading fear and panic among the population. Israel has also closed the Karam Abu Salem crossing with Gaza and completely closed the Strip’s fishing zone due to the alleged breach of the security truce.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)