Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Israeli navy Wednesday morning targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore As-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said that the Palestinian fishermen were sailing within six nautical miles offshore the area when Israeli naval boats opened gunfire at them, damaging at least one boat and forcing the fishermen to flee for their safety.

Israeli navy target Palestinian fishermen offshore Gaza.#FactsOfPalestine pic.twitter.com/lBfALO8fDu — Palestine Hopes (@palestinehopes) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stationed at Gaza’s eastern frontier targeted farmers while the latter were tending to their farmlands in the town of Khaza’a, east of Khan Younis city, forcing them to leave the area, WAFA correspondent continued, adding that no casualties were reported.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

A fisherman managed to catch a tuna fish weighing 180 kg from the Gaza sea this morning. pic.twitter.com/J814OChGCA — Shehab (@ShehabPal) October 3, 2021

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)