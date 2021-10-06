Israeli Minister Shaked Says UAE Should Train Palestinian Imams on ‘Moderation’

The Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has suggested to her Emirati counterpart that Palestinian-Israeli imams could be trained in the UAE on “religious moderation”, The New Arab website reported.

Israeli Minister Ayelet Shaked made her first official visit to the UAE on Monday, where she met her counterpart Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, according to The New Arab.

Israeli interior minister meets her Emirati counterpart in Abu Dhabihttps://t.co/blDU3AMVtf pic.twitter.com/gYTA2gn5QZ — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) October 5, 2021

Shaked reportedly suggested that Palestinian imams in Israel could be trained and educated in the UAE on “religious moderation, tolerance, and combating violence”, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The minister also reportedly highlighted the importance of a strategic relationship between the two countries, as she invited Al-Nahyan to visit Israel in November to participate in a “joint interfaith prayer”, The New Arab continued.

Today, the Minister of Interior of the Israeli occupation government, "Ayelet Shaked" heads to the #UAE to meet the Minister of Interior, "Saif bin Sultan Al Nahyan", as this will be the first political meeting for Shaked after taking up her current position. pic.twitter.com/mhb7vJLqwP — Shehab (@ShehabPal) October 3, 2021

The UAE shocked the Arab world by agreeing on a normalization deal with Israel last year and has sought to portray itself as a moderating power in the region.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)