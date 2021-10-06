Israeli Minister Shaked Says UAE Should Train Palestinian Imams on ‘Moderation’

Far-right Israeli politician, Ayelet Shaked. (Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, via Wikipedia Commons)

The Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has suggested to her Emirati counterpart that Palestinian-Israeli imams could be trained in the UAE on “religious moderation”, The New Arab website reported.

Israeli Minister Ayelet Shaked made her first official visit to the UAE on Monday, where she met her counterpart Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, according to The New Arab.

Shaked reportedly suggested that Palestinian imams in Israel could be trained and educated in the UAE on “religious moderation, tolerance, and combating violence”, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The minister also reportedly highlighted the importance of a strategic relationship between the two countries, as she invited Al-Nahyan to visit Israel in November to participate in a “joint interfaith prayer”, The New Arab continued.

The UAE shocked the Arab world by agreeing on a normalization deal with Israel last year and has sought to portray itself as a moderating power in the region.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

