Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza, Injures Two

Israeli navy today targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip, injuring two fishermen, according to the news agency WAFA.

The fishermen were sailing only three nautical miles offshore the area when Israeli naval boats opened gunfire towards them, injuring two.

The casualties were rushed to the Indonesian Hospital, east of the town, where medics described their condition as light and moderate.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

