UN Urges Israel to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Child

The United Nations (UN) urged Israel on Thursday to investigate the killing of a Palestinian child, 12-year-old Mohammad al-Alami, who was shot in the chest near the town of Beit Ummar in the southern West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

Associate spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, Eri Kaneko, told reporters that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of Al-Alami’s murder, adding that the UN has pressed for “the Israeli authorities to investigate his killing.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Al-Alami was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers while sitting in a car at the entrance to the town.

The ministry confirmed that he was evacuated in critical condition by medics to Hebron’s Al-Ahli Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

