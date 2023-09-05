Israeli Occupation Authorities Suspend Exports from Besieged Gaza

The Israeli authorities announced on Monday the suspension of all exports from the besieged Gaza Strip from Tuesday until further notice, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Israel has informed the coordinating commission run by the Palestinian Authority that all goods will be prevented from being exported through the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, the sole commercial crossing in the territory,” Palestinian sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army issued a statement on Monday, claiming that inspectors thwarted an attempt to smuggle explosive materials through the crossing.

Any additional restriction imposed on transit of goods via Kerem Shalom Crossing has an immediate impact in Gaza, leading to serious losses for residents and the economy. It also constitutes collective punishment, which is prohibited by international law.https://t.co/iShB6DncAo — Gisha גישה مسلك (@Gisha_Access) September 5, 2023

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, with the approval of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the export of goods from the Gaza Strip through Israel to be suspended.

The General Federation of Palestinian Industries in the Gaza Strip and the Union of the Gaza Strip Chambers of Commerce strongly condemned the move, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ayed Abu Ramadan, the head of the Union of Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release on Tuesday that the closure is a new escalation in the 18-year-long Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, which will further exacerbate the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip.

(PC, MEMO, WAFA)