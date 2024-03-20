‘Valuable Waterfront Property’ – Kushner Calls for Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jared Kushner deems Gaza’s waterfront property as ‘valuable’ and advocates moving Palestinians into the Negev desert.

Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has come under fire for comments describing waterfront property in the besieged Gaza Strip as “very valuable” and suggesting Israel moves “the people out and then clean it up.”

The former senior foreign policy advisor in the Trump administration made the remarks in an interview at Harvard University on March 8.

“Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner said.

Just days after the @ADL’s @JGreenblattADL gave him an award for “his record of policy work,” Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner openly advocates for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza: https://t.co/VFhidPf60W — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) March 19, 2024

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner added. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

He also reportedly said that “with the right diplomacy I think it would be possible” to get civilians out of Rafah and move them into Egypt, also adding that Israel should move civilians into the Negev desert.

“But in addition to that, the thing that I would try to do if I was Israel right now is I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there,” he said. “I know that won’t be the popular thing to do, but I think that’s a better option, so you can go in and finish the job.”

ADL Award

Dylan Williams, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Center for International Policy, posted on X: “ Just days after the @ADL’s @JGreenblattADL gave him an award for “his record of policy work,” Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner openly advocates for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.”

Earlier this month, the Anti-Defamation League awarded Kushner for his “vital and deeply impactful work on the Abraham Accords.”

The League’s Jonathan Greenblatt said Kushner’s “public service singularly helped further the cause of peace in the Middle East.”

The Politico news website reported that “Kushner’s comments come on the heels of Republican attempts to diminish or minimize Palestinian claims to territory and nationhood amid the Israel-Hamas war.”

‘Kill Them All’

Republican lawmakers “have insinuated they wish to see Palestinians leave the lands currently occupied and administered by Israel,” the report added.

One Tennessee Republican last month advocated to “kill them all” in reaction to concerns raised about child casualties in Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Kushner served as “unofficial presidential envoy to Middle-Eastern countries” despite not having any foreign policy experience and “built a close relationship with Saudi Arabia” and “helped broker the Abraham Accords” during his tenure, Politico reported.

Nearly Two Million Displaced

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the enclave, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,923 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,096 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)