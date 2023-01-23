Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians, Including 13-Year-Old Child

Israeli forces detained 16 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank on Monday morning, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to official Palestinian sources, the isreali occupation forces rounded up Palestinians and ransacked their family houses in several West Bank refugee camps, including Jazalone, Nur Shamas, and Dheisheh.

In the Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, Isreali forces detained a 13-year-old Palestinian minor.

Other arrest campaigns were carried out in Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Janin, and the Jordan Valley.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)