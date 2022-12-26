Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Car Repair Shop near Hebron

December 26, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli occupation forces demolished a car repair shop near Hebron. (Photo: via Palestinian Voices TW Page)

Israeli occupation forces on Monday demolished a car repair shop near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Adnan al-Atrash, the shop’s owner, told WAFA that Israeli forces demolished his 108-square-meter workshop in an area south of Hebron under the pretext that it was located in the area classified as Area C.

Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the West Bank, is under full Israeli military control. Israeli does not allow the Palestinians to build or develop this area.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

