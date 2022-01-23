Israeli Occupation Forces Bulldoze 50 Dunums of Land in Dura

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday bulldozed 50 dunums of Palestinian private-owned land outside the town of Dura, near the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Waleed Abu Sharar, one of the owners of the land, told WAFA that Israeli authorities decided to bulldoze the land to provide more space for Jewish settlement expansion in the area.

Abu Sharar added that Jewish settlers had previously attempted to take control of Palestinian private-owned land in the area.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Israel has used a complex legal and bureaucratic mechanism to take control of more Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The principal tool used to take control of land is to declare it “state land.” Other methods employed by Israel to take control of land include seizure for military needs, declaration of land as “abandoned assets,” and the expropriation of land for public needs.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)