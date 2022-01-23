Report: Israel Detaining 17 Palestinian Journalists, Media Professionals

January 23, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli army attacks journalists in the town of Burqa. (File Photo: via Social Media)

There are 17 Palestinian media professionals, including journalists currently detained in Israeli prisons, a Geneva-based foundation said on Saturday.

Of these, seven are serving prison sentences, with five detained under Israel’s controversial administrative detention program and another five yet to receive a verdict, the pan-Arab Journalists’ Support Committee (JSC) revealed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Under administrative detention, Israel holds Palestinians without ringing charges against them or trying them in court.

“The occupation [Israel] practices organized state terrorism against the Palestinian media in an… attempt to silence the Palestinian media and undermine the steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” the JSC said.

The rights group cautioned Israel concerning “the delay in issuing verdicts against the prisoners who have been detained for several years without charge”.

It called this “a blatant violation of international law and human rights”.

There were around 4,600 Palestinians in Israel’s jails on 5 January, Palestinian detainees’ rights group Addameer said. Among these were 160 children and 500 people being held under administrative detention.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*