WATCH: Israeli Forces Arrest Three Children for Raising Palestinian Flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Israeli forces arrest three children for raising the Palestinian flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli forces detained three children from occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday for raising the Palestinian flag at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the children, who ranged in age between 12 and 13 years, were escorted out of the Muslim holy compound by police after they raised the flag.

Israeli police also attacked and detained an employee of the Muslim Waqf department in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places in Jerusalem.

The employee, identified as Fadi Ilyyan, was attacked and detained after leaving through one of the gates to the walled Al-Aqsa compound.

Palestinian sources said Israel has prevented new employees hired by the Waqf to work as guards from assuming their work at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the same time, local sources said Israeli police issued a four-month travel ban on Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, former Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

