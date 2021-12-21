WATCH: Israeli Forces Arrest Three Children for Raising Palestinian Flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Israeli forces detained three children from occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday for raising the Palestinian flag at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the children, who ranged in age between 12 and 13 years, were escorted out of the Muslim holy compound by police after they raised the flag.

Israeli police detain three children, aged between 12 and 13 years, for raising the Palestinian flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.https://t.co/RNOJhx5ZgO pic.twitter.com/vxUxSfyLib — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 21, 2021

Israeli police also attacked and detained an employee of the Muslim Waqf department in charge of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places in Jerusalem.

The employee, identified as Fadi Ilyyan, was attacked and detained after leaving through one of the gates to the walled Al-Aqsa compound.

🔴 Occupation police on Tuesday arrest three children from the Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa Mosque for raising the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/fDoVRioBIG — Days Of Palestine (@DaysOfPal) December 21, 2021

Palestinian sources said Israel has prevented new employees hired by the Waqf to work as guards from assuming their work at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the same time, local sources said Israeli police issued a four-month travel ban on Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, former Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)