Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Hebron

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man on Tuesday at the northern entrance to the town of Halhoul, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that Hamdi Shaker Abu Dayyeh, 40, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers manning the military checkpoint.

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire, critically injuring the 40-year-old man. Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching Abu Dayyeh, whose body was held by the army.

Abu Dayyeh is the 15th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli soldiers since the start of the year, including four minors.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)