Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Balata Refugee Camp (VIDEO)

One Palestinian was killed and eight others were injured on Tuesday afternoon during an Israeli army incursion into the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Faris Abdul Munim Hashash, 19, was brought to Rafidya Hospital in Nablus with bullet wounds to the chest, abdomen, and lower limbs, and was later pronounced dead.

Video: In the midst of relentless gunfire, Palestinians courageously rushed to transfer an injured youth, who had been shot by Israeli occupation forces, during today's brutal raid on Balata camp in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/MPgJGNR8ae — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 13, 2023

WAFA correspondent said that a large Israeli army force raided the camp and surrounded a house for an alleged wanted Palestinian.

However, the Israeli army left the camp without arresting the wanted person.

Clashes broke out resulting in the killing of Hashash and the wounding of eight others, according to the Red Crescent.

(WAFA, PC)