Amid Tears of Joy, Thousands of Palestinians Head to Mecca for Pilgrimage

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Starting on Monday, and continuing for four consecutive days, 2,508 Palestinian pilgrims from Gaza will head to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual pilgrimage.

The total number of Palestinian pilgrims that are allowed to perform Hajj this year is put at 6,600. They will be arriving in Mecca from the Occupied Territories, including the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza pilgrims will be allowed to leave the besieged Strip from the Rafah border crossing directly to the Cairo International Airport.

From there, the pilgrims will head to King Abdul Aziz bin Saud Airport in Jeddah and then to their final destination of Mecca.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)