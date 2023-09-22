Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Jenin

September 22, 2023 Blog, News
Abdullah Abu Hasan, 18, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the town of Kafr Dan, near the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry said in a statement that Abdullah Abu Hasan, 18, was shot in the abdomen during an Israeli military raid.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the village and fired live bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas canisters toward Palestinian residents.

Abu Hasan was shot and seriously injured. He was moved to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Ahmed Jibril, the director of the Ambulance and Emergency Centre at the Red Crescent in Nablus, told local media that Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the village where the raid was taking place.

Nearly 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*