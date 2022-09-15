Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Others near Jenin (VIDEO)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager and injured three others on Thursday morning, in the village of Kufr Dan, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources confirmed that 17-year-old Oday Salah was killed by a bullet to the head fired by the Israeli occupation soldiers during a military raid in the northern West Bank village.

A sizable army force barged its way into the village and deployed snipers on the rooftops of civilian buildings.

#Palestinian men carry the body of 17-year-old Odia Salah, who was killed by #Israeli #occupation forces in the village of Kafr Dan, near #Jenin. 📽 Via Eye on Palestine pic.twitter.com/Vy3K451b3X — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 15, 2022

The heavily armed Israeli soldiers stormed the family houses of Ahmad and Abdul-Rahman Abed in order to map out them ahead of a planned punitive demolition after they killed an Israeli soldier in a firefight on Wednesday morning.

During the ensuing confrontations, Israeli soldiers opened fire at local young men who attempted to block their passage, killing Salah and injuring three others.

One of the three casualties sustained life-threatening wounds after the soldiers shot him in the back, and the two others were moderately injured.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 149 Palestinians have been killed since the start of 2022, including 34 Palestinians from the Jenin district.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)