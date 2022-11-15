Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Salfit

A nineteen-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces inside the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel, near Salfit, following an alleged stabbing attack, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement Mohammed Murad Souf, from the village of Haris, was killed after he allegedly carried out a stabbing attack inside the Ariel settlement, killing three illegal Jewish settlers.

Israeli forces reportedly stormed the town of Haris in the aftermath of the stabbing attack.

Omar Samara, head of the village council, told WAFA that Israeli forces deployed intensively at the western entrance to the village, before storming the village and besieging the Tal area.

