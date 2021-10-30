Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack Palestinians in Hebron

Jewish settlers on Saturday stormed Jaber neighborhood in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where they attacked Palestinian civilians and pepper-sprayed a teenager causing him burns in the face, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Aref Jaber, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that the rampaging settlers physically assaulted local Palestinian residents and shouted profanities at them. He added that a teenager sustained burns in the face after being pepper-sprayed by the Jewish settlers.

Sources: Settlers spray pepper at teenager face in Hebron https://t.co/z8mPb0V42H — Khamakar News Agency (@KhamakarPress) October 30, 2021

The city of Hebron is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinians and about 800 notoriously aggressive Jewish settlers who live in colonial compounds in the heart of the city, heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

In early 2019, Israel expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from the 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)