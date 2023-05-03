Report: Israeli Army Established Unit of Hardcore Settlers to Operate in West Bank

The Israeli military established a unit of soldiers composed of extremist and hardcore settlers, known as Hilltop Youth, to function and operate in the occupied territories, according to a report published by the Israeli +972 Magazine on Wednesday.

An investigation by +972 and Local Call revealed that more than two years ago, the Israeli military established a unit called “Desert Frontier” specifically for members of the Hilltop Youth, who make up the vast majority of the unit’s militants.

An investigation by +972 and @mekomit uncovers how Israeli settlers from violent outposts are being inducted into 'Desert Frontier' — a new military unit responsible for severe abuses of Palestinians across the West Bank. Scoop by @yuval_abraham: https://t.co/UOEbGvVyA0 — +972 Magazine (@972mag) May 3, 2023

Hilltop youths are known to carry out violent attacks against Palestinians.

“The military is enlisting hilltop youth settlers known for their violence toward Palestinians to serve in a unit that acts against Palestinians living in the same area,” the report said.

The magazine added that it obtained evidence pointing to several incidents in which members of the unit attacked Palestinians.

Palestinians reported that members of this unit “stepped on them while handcuffed, beat them with no justification, forced them to lie in humiliating and painful positions, kicked them, went through private photos on their cell phones, and stole their money, jackets, and traditional Bedouin clothing.”

(WAFA, PC)