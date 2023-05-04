BREAKING: Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Woman near Nablus (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces stop and search Palestinians at the military checkpoint of Huwwara, near Nablus. (Photo: via PalPost TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A young Palestinian woman has succumbed to the injuries she sustained by Israeli gunfire in the town of Huwwara, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The woman, identified as Iman Ziyad Ahmed Odeh, 26, was killed by a bullet in the chest fired by Israeli soldiers at the Israeli military checkpoint of Huwwara, near the occupied West Bank City of Nablus.

According to the Ministry, Odeh was critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers. She was moved to the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in critical condition and she was later pronounced dead.

With the latest Israeli killing, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since January has risen to 108, including 20 children and two women.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

