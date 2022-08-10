Israeli occupation forces killed two teenage Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian sources and health ministry said.

The clashes erupted after Israeli occupation force encircled the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, the commander of Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Nablus. He was killed along with two other Palestinian fighters.

🚨 BREAKING: A second Palestinian child has been killed by Israeli forces today. Israeli forces fatally shot 16-year-old Momen Yasin Mohammad Joude Jaber in the chest with live ammunition around 5 p.m. in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/m1r3W6HCKS — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) August 9, 2022

Soon after their murder, thousands of Palestinians gathered to pay their last respects to al-Nabulsi and his comrades with calls for retaliations against the Israeli occupation.

Violent clashes ensued soon thereafter. Israeli soldiers opened fire, using live bullets, and Palestinian youth threw rocks at Israeli army troops.

Three Jewish West Bank settlers board a bus & order the bus driver to stop & remove the 50 Palestinian passengers who were on their way to work. Reason: they didn’t want to ride w/ Arabs. This is racism & apartheid in action. https://t.co/toNSDNjImR. — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) August 9, 2022

Palestinian sources said that a 16-year-old was killed in the clashes, while in the city of Hebron, Palestinian health authorities reported the death of another 17-year-old, who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Around 40 more Palestinians are said to have sustained injuries as well.

No Israeli casualties have been reported.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank came days after Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement sealed a truce on Sunday, which put an end to Israel’s military attack on the besieged Gaza Strip. Three days of Israeli strikes killed at least 44 Palestinians and wounded over 300.

The Palestinian Resistance responded by firing volleys of missiles at Israel, though no casualties were reported.

Many countries around the world condemned or expressed concern regarding the Israeli war, with the US, Germany, Ukraine, and other Western countries siding with Israel.

(PC, RT, SOCIAL)