Israel ‘Triggered’ Latest Gaza Conflict, Russia Says

Russia has blamed Israel for the latest round of violence in the Gaza Strip which left dozens of Palestinians killed and hundreds wounded, The New Arab reported on Tuesday.

Over 40 Palestinians, including 15 children, were killed in three days of intense Israeli bombardment targeting the besieged coastal enclave, which also resulted in heavy material damage.

“This round of escalation was triggered by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on August 5,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She said the Palestinian groups’ retaliation was in response to Israeli airstrikes.

“We view these developments with deep concern. They could lead to a resumption of all-out military confrontation, and further deteriorate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza,” she added.

Zakharova stressed Russia’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Moscow’s statements came at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said last month that Moscow’s closing of Jewish Agency offices in Russia would be a “serious event” that strains bilateral relations.

