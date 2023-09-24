Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians near Tulkarm

Two Palestinians were killed during a large-scale military attack on Nour Shams Camp, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians on Saturday night, during a large-scale military attack on Nour Shams Camp, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said 32-year-old Abdurrahman Suleiman Abu Daghash was hit by live Israeli ammunition to his head and was rushed in critical condition to Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Earlier at night, 21-year-old Asaad Jab’awi was also shot dead after being hit by live ammunition in the head during the Israeli raid.

The Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, had launched a large-scale incursion into the camp after midnight, amidst heavy gunfire.

They initiated the destruction of the main road and infrastructure within the camp while snipers occupied rooftops of civilian homes.

Nearly 250 Palestinians, including 48 children have been killed by Israel since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)