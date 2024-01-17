Seven Palestinians Killed by Israeli Drone Strikes in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Seven Palestinians were killed on Wednesday morning by Israeli drone bombing that targeted the cities of Tulkarm and Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Tulkarm

Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone bombing targeting the Al-Tammam neighborhood in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted eyewitnesses from inside the camp as saying that a drone targeted a group of youths in the Al-Tammam neighborhood, killing a number of them and seriously wounding others.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its crews transported the bodies of four slain Palestinians from inside the camp to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

Israeli army bulldozers continue their vandalism spree targeting the streets of the Tulkarm refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/e1IfJrpUCr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 17, 2024

Israeli forces prevented ambulances and the Palestinian Red Crescent from entering the camp to transport the injured from the targeted location, according to WAFA.

Moreover, Israeli troops surrounded the site of the bombing and infantry patrols were deployed in its vicinity.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp since 4:30 in the morning, also destroying citizens’ property and infrastructure.

A large military force, accompanied by two military bulldozers, reportedly stormed the city at dawn from its western, northern and southern entrances.

The occupation forces surrounded the Tulkarm camp from all its entrances, deployed their military vehicles in the streets and neighborhoods, while snipers were deployed on the rooftops of several buildings and shops.

A number of military vehicles were stationed at the entrances to Al-Isra Specialized Hospital in the western neighborhood and in the vicinity of Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital near the camp, preventing the entry or exit of residents into and out of the said hospitals.

Intense confrontations between local residents and Israeli soldiers erupted following the raid. Israeli forces reportedly fired heavy live bullets, while sounds of explosions and live gunfire were heard from inside the city and its camp.

During the raid, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians, including two former detainees.

Nablus

Three Palestinians were killed at dawn on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle near the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

According to WAFA, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the Barada Junction, completely burning it and resulting in the killing of three men. Israeli forces prevented medical teams from reaching the place.

The three men were identified as Mohammad al-Qatawi, and siblings Saif and Yazan al-Najmi.

The occupying Israeli forces surrounded the vehicle with several military jeeps.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crews and prevented them from reaching the burning vehicle.

Watch: Israeli forces remove the remains of a car it struck in an overnight air strike targeting three Palestinian men in the Balata refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/36SbXPxeh8 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 17, 2024

Israeli forces further stormed the Balata and Askar camps, conducting massive raids and search operations of homes.

The Red Crescent said that it was able to reach the vehicle only after the occupation forces withdrew from the area.

The occupation forces had previously stormed Balata camp accompanied by military vehicles, amid airstrikes and overflights by planes and drones, leading to violent confrontations between the camp’s residents and the occupation forces.

(PC, WAFA)