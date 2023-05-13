Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Jenin

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday at the Rihan military checkpoint, to the southwest of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Tareq Qabaha, the mayor of Tura al-Gharbiya village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint opened gunfire at 33-year-old Ahmad Mohammad Atatrah while he was trying to cross by a bike, critically injuring him.

Atatrah was reportedly left bleeding in critical condition until he succumbed to his wounds in a few minutes. Qabaha pointed out that Palestinian medics were denied access to the young man until he died of his wounds.

The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of this year to 151, including 33 in the Gaza Strip since last Tuesday.

(WAFA, PC)