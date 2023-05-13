BREAKING | Two Palestinians Killed, Three wounded in Israeli Army Raid on Balata Refugee Camp

May 13, 2023
Sa'ed Meshha and Adan Al-Araj were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Balata refugee camp. (Photo: via Social media)

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in an Israeli army assault on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus on Saturday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that two Palestinians were killed by live bullets in the head during the Israeli military assault on Balata.

The two victims were identified as Sa’ed Meshha and Adan Al-Araj.

Three more Palestinians were reportedly injured.

Since the beginning of the year, Israel has killed 150 Palestinians, including 33 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

