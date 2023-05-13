BREAKING | Two Palestinians Killed, Three wounded in Israeli Army Raid on Balata Refugee Camp

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in an Israeli army assault on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus on Saturday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

lsraeli occupation forces shoot 4 Palestinians at least in Balata camp, one is critical. pic.twitter.com/ifY8PUYe25 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 13, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that two Palestinians were killed by live bullets in the head during the Israeli military assault on Balata.

The two victims were identified as Sa’ed Meshha and Adan Al-Araj.

Scenes show the ongoing heavy armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in Balata camp, with a home under siege. pic.twitter.com/nfTm0ChHFK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2023

Three more Palestinians were reportedly injured.

Since the beginning of the year, Israel has killed 150 Palestinians, including 33 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)