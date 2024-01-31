Three More Israeli Soldiers Killed by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three more Israeli soldiers were killed in battles with Palestinian Resistance groups across the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday.

In a statement cited by the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel, the Israeli army said that two other soldiers were seriously wounded in southern Gaza.

According to Israeli official numbers, this brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers and officers to 560 since October 7 and 223 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza on October 27.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, says that the number is much higher, considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops.

As ceasefire negotiations continue, Palestinian Resistance groups have intensified their attacks against advancing Israeli troops in several areas, including northern Gaza.

The fighting on the southern front, however, remains the most intense, with all major Palestinian Resistance groups reporting many operations targeting Israeli tanks, military bulldozers, and gatherings of soldiers.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,949 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)