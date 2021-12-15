Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Birzeit University Campus in West Bank (VIDEO)

Students at Birzeit University are regularly subjected to intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrest by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces raided the campus of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank at dawn on Tuesday The New Arab reported.

Israeli soldiers broke into campus at around 4 am after beating the guards, and forced their way into the faculties of science, engineering, pharmacology, and postgraduate studies, sources at the university told The New Arab.

The soldiers searched the faculties’ buildings and other campus facilities for two hours, damaging some of the contents inside, according to the sources.

Dr. Ghassan Al-Khatib, deputy to the university president, described the raid as “a dangerous escalation against education in Palestine”.

“The raid directly threatens academic freedom and university life, and comes as a continuation of the Israeli attack against Palestinian society in general,” he told The New Arab.

Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.

About 70 students from Birzeit University are currently under Israeli arrest, according to the spokesperson.

