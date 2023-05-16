Israeli Forces Injure Three Young Palestinian Men in Jenin (VIDEO)

Three Palestinians were injured on Tuesday during an Israeli army raid of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said in a short statement that one Palestinian was shot in the abdomen and admitted to the hospital in Jenin.

Happening Now: Confrontations in Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing Israeli military raid. pic.twitter.com/z5Ognr0sQJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 16, 2023

The other two reportedly were shot in the extremities.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian youth was shot and injured in the thigh during an army raid of the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the West Bank.

He was taken to the hospital, according to the WAFA correspondent.

(WAFA, PC)