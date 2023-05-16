Israeli Forces Injure Three Young Palestinian Men in Jenin (VIDEO)

May 16, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation forces storm the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of Jericho. (Photo: via QNN)

Three Palestinians were injured on Tuesday during an Israeli army raid of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said in a short statement that one Palestinian was shot in the abdomen and admitted to the hospital in Jenin.

The other two reportedly were shot in the extremities.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian youth was shot and injured in the thigh during an army raid of the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the West Bank.

He was taken to the hospital, according to the WAFA correspondent.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*