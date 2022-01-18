Israeli Occupation Forces Raid School, Detain Two Students near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian school and detained two students on Tuesday morning, in the village of Deir Nidham, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers detained Ramez al-Tamimi and Ahmad al-Tamimi from their classroom while assaulting school staff who attempted to fend off the raid.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Jewish settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development.

Israeli forces today morning raided a school and detained two students from their classroom while assaulting school staff who attempted to tried to fend off the raid in the village of Deir Nidham, north of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/E3LZzSnkCS — VPalestineT (@VPal_team) January 18, 2022

“According to a 2016 study commissioned by the United Nations, at least 2,500 Palestinian students from 35 West Bank communities must cross through Israeli checkpoints to reach their schools every day,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Palestinians understand well that education is their greatest weapon to obtain their long-denied freedom,” Baroud added.

🚸israeli forces snatched 2 children from their schools after they turn their classes upside down in the town of Deir Nidham northwest Ramallah. They’re among 19 other detainees during a massive raid the occupation launched in the occupied West Bank last night! pic.twitter.com/8lLtqoojQD — Suhi Nietzsche ¶ (@suhjbe) January 18, 2022

“Israel, too, is aware of this dichotomy, knowing that an empowered Palestinian population is far more capable of challenging Israeli dominance than a subdued one, thus the relentless and systematic targeting of the Palestinian educational system.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)