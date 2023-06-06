Once upon a Sunny Day in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

We joined Gazans as they swam on a particularly hot day. We barbecued with the rest, and joined conversations with strangers, who later became friends.

No circumstance, no matter how harsh or inhumane, could dehumanize Palestinians, especially those in the Gaza Strip. They simply insist on their love for life, for the beach, for the sand, for family, for community and for friends.

The Palestine Chronicle spent a day on the Gaza beach. We joined Gazans as they swam on a particularly hot day. We barbecued with the rest, and joined conversations with strangers, who later became friends.

The beachgoers spoke about the war and the siege; but also about life, its challenges, and its opportunities. About those who often leave on top of little dinghies and never return, and those who are fighting for their rights and to defend their people; and never leave.

As the sun sat, the calming sound of the waves and the light breeze carried on never interrupted except by the laughter of little children who wanted to soak in every moment of joy before darkness took over.

Only a few weeks ago, seven children were killed in the May 9 Israeli war on Gaza. They were never forgotten. But the innocence of children can never be interrupted by bombs or bullets.

This is the ever-true story of Gaza as it has been narrated time and again, for generations.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)