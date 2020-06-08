Israeli Forces Arrest 28 Palestinians, Including Minors (VIDEO)

The occupation forces storm the neighborhood of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem at dawn. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces detained today 28 Palestinians from various districts of the West Bank, but most of them occupied East Jerusalem, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli police detained 21 Palestinians after raiding and ransacking their family homes in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of al-Tur, Wadi al-Joz, Silwan, Issawiya, and Jerusalem’s Old City.

PPS noted that since the beginning of 2020, Israel has detained a total of 845 Palestinians from the occupied holy city.

Israeli soldiers detained a resident of the town of al-Shuyukh, northeast of Hebron (Al-Khalil). The detainee is a senior at Birzeit University.

The Israeli military raided the Palestinian town of al-Khader, west of Bethlehem city, where soldiers detained two minors aged 16.

A similar raid was conducted by Israeli soldiers in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of a 15-year-old boy.

Two more Palestinians were detained in a raid in Qabatia town, south of Jenin city.

During ensuing confrontations, Israeli troops opened fire towards local teens who attempted to block their passage. No injuries were reported though.

PPS added that another Palestinian was detained from Khirbet al-Hadidiya in the northern Jordan Valley.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

