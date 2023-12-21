Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Child near Bethlehem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mustafa Zaghoul, 16, was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces killed on Wednesday a Palestinian child in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the minor as Mustafa Zaghoul.

Palestinians bid farewell to the boy Mustafa Zaghoul who was shot dead during the confrontations with occupation forces in Husan village, west of Bethlehem. 20.12.23 وداع الفتى محمود محمد الزعول، الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال خلال المواجهات في قرية حوسان غرب بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/FEYsZuCozc — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 20, 2023

Israeli occupation forces reportedly shot and killed Zaghoul during confrontations that erupted during a military raid of the village.

Zaaoul was injured in the neck by a live bullet fired by the soldiers and later died of his wounds, according to WAFA.

Quds News Network reported that four Palestinians were injured on Thursday during protests the followed the funeral of Zaghoul.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)