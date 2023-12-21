Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Child near Bethlehem

December 21, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Mustafa Zaghoul, 16, was killed by Israeli army near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Mustafa Zaghoul, 16, was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces killed on Wednesday a Palestinian child in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the minor as Mustafa Zaghoul.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly shot and killed Zaghoul during confrontations that erupted during a military raid of the village. 

Zaaoul was injured in the neck by a live bullet fired by the soldiers and later died of his wounds, according to WAFA. 

Quds News Network reported that four Palestinians were injured on Thursday during protests the followed the funeral of Zaghoul.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*