A sixteen-year-old Palestinian teenager was shot and killed on Friday by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Tuqu, near the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Confrontations broke out at the western entrance of Tuqu, during which Israeli occupation soldiers fired live bullets, teargas canisters, and stun grenades at the village residents, shooting and critically injuring a teenager in the chest, according to a WAFA correspondent.

Media coverage: The moment when 15-year-old Palestinian boy Mustafa Amer Sabbah was just shot dead by Israeli gunfire a few minutes ago in the village of Tuqu, near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/uW2Dme092f — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 28, 2023

The Palestinian teenager, who was identified as Mustafa Amer Sabbah, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to a severe gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead. Following the news of Sabbah’s death, Israeli forces stormed the village and sealed off the western entrance with a flying checkpoint.

At least 106 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces since January, including ten children and an elderly woman.

