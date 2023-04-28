Large Israeli Military Force Invades Jenin, Clashes Reported (VIDEO)

Israeli military vehicles stormed the Palestinian city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, amid armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The official Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) said that the occupation forces stormed Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Wafa added that the occupation forces deployed snipers on the roofs of buildings and houses in the area, noting that large explosions were heard in the camp, and that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the camp.

#شاهد إطلاق نار مباشر تجاه آليات جيش الاحتلال في محيط مُخيم جنين pic.twitter.com/W9Um97gl99 — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) April 28, 2023

Palestinian media also said that more than 30 Israeli military vehicles stormed the city and its camp.

The Israeli army radio reported that Israeli occupation forces are carrying out military activity in Jenin “in search of wanted persons.”

For its part, the “Jenin Brigade” announced on its Telegram channel that its members are repelling the occupation forces.

#صورة لآثار عبوة ناسفة تم تفجيرها في آليات جيش الاحتلال خلال اقتحامه لأطراف مخيم #جنين pic.twitter.com/AsGPyollkV — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) April 28, 2023

Last week, 8 Palestinians were injured during an Israeli military raid in Jenin camp.

On March 16, four Palestinians, including a child, were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin, and, on April 11, two Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation army near the Elon Moreh settlement, near the village of Deir al-Hatab, south of Nablus.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 90 Palestinians in the West Bank since the beginning of this year, including at least 25 in Jenin.

(AJ, PC)