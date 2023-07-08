Palestine’s Swimming Team Win Six Medals, Including Four Gold, in Arab Sports Games

The Palestinian swimming team won six medals, including four gold, in the Arab Sports Games hosted by Algeria, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The swimmer Yazan al-Bawab won the 50-meter gold in freestyle swimming and Valerie Tarazi won two silver medals in the 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter breaststroke competitions.

Last Wednesday, Bawab and Tarazi won three gold medals for Palestine in the swimming competition, the first for Palestine in its history in participation in the Arab swimming tournaments.

Tarazi won Palestine’s first gold medal in the 50-meter breaststroke competition, and the second gold medal after winning the 100-meter backstroke, while Bawab won the gold medal by winning the 100-meter race in backstroke.

“For Palestinians, sports remain a powerful platform of cultural resistance,” Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, wrote in a recent article.

“While Israel uses sports to normalize itself and its apartheid regime in the eyes of the world, Tel Aviv does everything possible to impede Palestinian sports because Israel understands, and rightly so, that Palestinian sports are, at its core, an act of resistance.”

(PC, WAFA)