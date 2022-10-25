Israeli Onslaught in West Bank Kills Six Palestinians (VIDEOS)

Six Palestinians were killed in the latest Isreali onslaught in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians and wounded at least 21 in a major Israeli army assault on the old city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers took over rooftops overlooking the city center and the old city. Then, they surrounded a house and opened heavy fire in their direction.

At the same time, a missile was fired at a car in a Nablus neighborhood killing one person whose charred body was brought to the Rafidya hospital in Nablus.

The victims were identified as Ali Khaled Antar, 26; Mishal Baghdadi, 27; Wadee al-Hawah, 31; Hamdi Qayyem, 30; and Hamdi Mohamed Sharaf, 35.

Another Palestinian teenager, 19-year-old Qusay Tamimi, was killed by Israeli forces in the village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent denounced that the Israeli army prevented its medical crews from entering the al-Qaryoun neighborhood to evacuate the injured.

