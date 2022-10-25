WATCH: Tens of Thousands Attend Funeral of Five Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army in Nablus

Tens of thousands of Palestinians take part in the funeral of five Palestinian fighters killed in Nablus. (Photo: via QNN)

Tens of thousands of Palestinians took part on Tuesday in the funeral of five Palestinians killed earlier in the morning by Israeli soldiers during an army assault into the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The mourners carried the Palestinian flag and black banners while denouncing the Israeli aggression and killings.

Wadee al-Hawah, 31, Hamdi Sharaf, 35, Ali Antar, 26, Hamdi Qayyem, 30, and Mishaal Baghdadi, 27, were all killed in the Israeli assault and 21 people were injured, some of them critically.

Meanwhile, Qusai Tamimi, 19, was also killed by Israeli soldiers in the village of Nabi Saleh village, north of Ramallah, during clashes that erupted to protest the army assault on Nablus. He was buried in his village.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers at different contact points in the West Bank during which Isreali soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinian protesters causing several minor injuries.

The occupied territories have also observed a general strike in protest against Israeli aggression and in mourning for the dead.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

